It's been a week since the sudden demise of YouTube Vanced took the internet by storm. The app enhanced the typical mobile YouTube experience, removing ads, allowing background play, and even bringing back dislikes after being removed from the site last year. And although Vanced offered a handful of features that the standard Android app doesn't, it also made it possible to bypass a Premium subscription.

Although many users probably relied on Vanced because it removed ads from the app altogether, it was a pretty slick piece of software in its own right, with all sorts of non-Premium enhancements. In addition to dislikes, Vanced allowed users to have better control over their playback resolution while also offering swipe controls for adjusting the volume and display brightness, just like Netflix.

YouTube Premium, meanwhile, only offers three perks for its $11.99 subscription: ad-free videos, background playback, and offline downloads. And while a YouTube Music subscription is also included in the plan, if you're already paying for a service like Spotify or Apple Music — and you aren't willing to switch — it's a tough bargain. While $12 a month is cheaper than Netflix or HBO Max, it's still more expensive than actual streaming services like Disney+ or Hulu. For your run-of-the-mill casual YouTube viewer, it's just not worth it.

Still, Vanced's popularity makes it evident that many people want ad-free videos or background pay — they just don't want to pay for an expensive subscription to get it. There are plenty of ways YouTube could convince some of these users to cough up a few bucks each month, though it's clear something has to change before they're on board.

So, whether or not you used Vanced before its untimely demise, we have to ask: what exactly would make you switch to YouTube Premium? Maybe you're holding out for a reduced price or waiting for more features that would make it worth your while. Maybe it's not available in your region yet, or perhaps paying for YouTube just isn't something you're willing to do. Whatever your reasons, we want to know.

What would it take to get you to subscribe to YouTube Premium? More affordable pricing 22%, 165 votes Offering a plan without YouTube Music 14%, 106 votes More exclusive features 9%, 63 votes More control over how my subscription supports creators 6%, 47 votes Availability in my region 2%, 14 votes Nothing — I won't pay for YouTube 21%, 157 votes I already subscribe to YouTube Premium 24%, 176 votes Something else (leave a comment) 2%, 11 votes Total Votes: 739 Vote View results

