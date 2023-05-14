These days, it's impossible to shop for a new phone without seeing more than one sensor on the back of any given device. The days of single rear-facing cameras are long gone, as are the days where two cameras could make someone do a double-take in public. Even budget offerings, devices well under $300 like the Galaxy A14, sport three lenses these days, though that doesn't mean they're always useful.

In 2023, most flagship phones come standard with at least three cameras: a primary wide lens, an ultrawide option for fitting more of the scene into a single shot, and a fixed telephoto lens, usually set between 3x and 4x. On top of this, certain premium flagships add additional lenses, like periscope telephoto lenses for longer zooms, or macro cameras for getting up close and personal with whatever's around you. And as we mentioned, even the best affordable phones include more than one lens, though these often come in the form of depth sensors that may not be as impressive or useful as, say, a 3x telephoto.

We asked a similar question nearly three years ago, but as everyone at AP prepares to kick off another installment in Mobile Photography Week, I saw it as the perfect opportunity to revisit this prompt. This time, we're asking a slightly different variation on the same topic — in part to keep things fresh, and in part to try to limit poll options to just five.

This week, I'd like to know the rear camera you need on your next smartphone. This could be an ultrawide lens for collecting perfect group shots, or a periscope telephoto lens like on the Galaxy S23 Ultra for snapping far-away subjects. Or, maybe, you just really want a good primary sensor, like that 1" Sony sensor found on recent Oppo and Xiaomi phones that has left plenty of North American shoppers drooling with jealousy. And as always, if you don't see your option on this list — say, you want a dedicated depth sensor — feel free to share it in the comments section.