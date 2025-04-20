It took a little longer than anyone intended to, but the Pixel 9a is finally here. My review went like on Android Police yesterday, and while I'd encourage anyone reading this to check it out, the short version is pretty simple: I like this phone a lot. Google's been on a tear lately, earning high praise across the board for the entire Pixel 9 generation, but in my eyes, the Pixel 9a might be the best of the bunch. It's not that this latest A-series entry can take on the 9 Pro spec-for-spec, of course; instead, it all comes down to what you get for the price.

Obviously, practically every MSRP is up in the air right now, depending on which way the tariff winds blow. But at its $500 launch price, the Pixel 9a is practically unbeatable. For the last year and change, $500 has been the sweet spot for scoring a perfectly good Android phone without breaking the bank. Last year saw the Pixel 8a and the OnePlus 12R square off, with each cutting just enough corners from their respective sources of flagship inspiration to bring the price down by a few hundred bucks. Google offered a great camera and clean software build, while OnePlus offered high-end performance and a big-and-bright display.

But while OnePlus restored some of those missing features on its latest R-series entry — especially when it comes to the camera — it came at a quite literal price. At $600, the OnePlus 13R, like Apple's new iPhone 16e, are pretty firmly out of whatever you'd call "budget" territory. The Pixel 9a, similarly, made sure to improve plenty of the weaknesses last seen on the 8a, all while keeping that MSRP locked at $500 for another generation.