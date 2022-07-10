When it comes to passwords, Google's been on a tear lately. The company has been working behind the scenes over the last couple of months to raise the bar for how its password manager works on Android and Chrome alike. Just because it's a free option doesn't mean it's the perfect tool for everyone, of course. In fact, password managers on Android and beyond seem to be more popular than ever.

Between an all-new, more consistent UI, a handy shortcut for one-tap access, and improvements to Password Checkup, Google's Password Manager is better than ever. Ease of access is one of the company's most impactful changes to the app, making it easier for everyone to find on their phone. Chrome users are also getting some enhancements down the road — just this week, we learned Google plans to add support for biometric authentication.

Google Password Manager might be free and readily available on all platforms, but it's not the only option around. Bitwarden remains my personal go-to — its free and open-source nature draws me in. LastPass might've stirred up some controversy last year, with most users requiring a subscription plan, but it remains a popular choice on the Play Store. Dashlane, 1Password, Keeper — all great options for maintaining a digital locker for your passwords.

So, which one are you currently using? Has Google finally won some holdouts over with their streamlined service, or does a third-party option still hold your heart? These are just a few of the most popular options according to download counts on the Play Store, but with so many apps in this category, we're bound to miss a few. If your choice isn't listed below, make sure to leave a comment.