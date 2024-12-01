You probably don't think about your lock screen all too often. To the average phone user, it's just a barrier between you and your smartphone, a way to tell the time or quickly check notifications before getting to the real action (you know, another Balatro run). But these days, your lock screen can be so much more. From weather forecasts and calendar appointments to music controls and, of course, cute photos of your pets, your lock screen is an absolutely vital part of your smartphone.

Nowhere is that more true than lock screen shortcuts. These days, practically every smartphone around has some sort of lock screen shortcut, usually in the bottom-left and bottom-right of the display. Google was late to the party with this, only adding (or, really, re-adding, since this was available in older software builds) customizable shortcuts to the Pixel experience with Android 13. Even then, the lack of custom app support on Pixel, up to and including on Android 15, is one of the most frustrating aspects of Google's current OS layout.

I'm getting ahead of myself. Today, practically any smartphone you buy — up to and including the iPhone 16 — allows you to pin a couple of actionable shortcuts to your lock screen. On my Pixel 9 Pro, for example, I have it set to open the camera on the left, Google Home on the right. On the iPhone 16 Pro Max I recently reviewed, I have them set to activate Shazam's built-in song searcher and, once again, Google Home. Basically all of these options make your phone a whole lot handier than it would be otherwise, without having to dive deep into an actual app.

(Editor's note: Frankly, my Pixel's camera shortcut is a placeholder, as since setting up volume key shortcuts for my flashlight, I really can't figure out what to put on the left side, but I also don't want it blank. Again, Google, third app support when?)

Samsung, OnePlus, and Motorola all support lock screen shortcuts as well, each with their own individual nuances and quirks. Sometimes you're activating with a long-press, other times you're swiping the icon to perform your action. Either way, you're usually acting out one of a few popular shortcuts, like turning your flashlight on or switching into do-not-disturb mode. I find these tools far more useful than lock screen widgets, for example, since it makes whatever phone's in my pocket feel a little more like a tool than a screen.

So, I'm curious. What lock screen shortcuts are you using on your Android device? I've set up this week's poll with some generalized options, like the camera, flashlight, and smart home controls. I've also included using third-party apps for platforms that allow it (Google, come on, even Apple allows for it now), as well as the option to leave a comment below if you'd like to expand on your thoughts. And hey, if you've decided to go without lock screen toggles, I'd love to hear why as well.