With the Pixel Watch on the horizon, your answer might be about to change

We've heard word of a Pixel Watch coming down the line for years now, but it only started to turn into reality a few months ago. An initial leak gave us some details about what to expect from Google's first Pixel-branded wearable, and this week, that slow trickle of information turned into a flood. It might be enough to get some users to upgrade from their current devices and to get others to buy their first smartwatch.

Based on the real-world images we saw just this week, the Pixel Watch looks like a sleek, rounded wearable perfect for blending into any outfit and strapping onto any wrist. We've also seen the default straps — featuring a proprietary set of lugs, unfortunately — that look pretty close to the default ones included with an Apple Watch. From its general look and feel to the rotating crown along the right side of the gadget, everything about the Pixel Watch seems designed to compete directly with the Apple Watch.

But Google's taken a decade to jump into this race, which means it's full of competition. There's Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series, currently the best smartwatches you can buy for Android phones right now. There are a ton of Wear OS 2 watches set to get upgrades to the latest version some time this summer. Outside of Android, you have competition from Garmin, Amazfit, and even Samsung itself with its older Tizen-based gadgets. And don't forget fitness trackers like Fitbit, which often pull double-duty as smartwatches.

Before the Pixel Watch — along with the upcoming Galaxy Watch5 series and that beefed up Pro model — shake up the market for good, it seems like the perfect time to check in with our readers. What kind of wearable are you using right now?

What kind of wearable are you using? Wear OS 3. 15%, 19 votes Wear OS 2 or earlier. 13%, 17 votes Tizen-based Samsung watches. 6%, 8 votes Fitbit. 9%, 11 votes Garmin. 13%, 17 votes Apple Watch. 13%, 17 votes Withings. 1%, 1 votes Amazfit. 3%, 4 votes Xiaomi. 6%, 8 votes Something else not on this list. 5%, 7 votes I'm not sure. 0%, 0 votes I don't have one. 16%, 20 votes Total Votes: 129 Vote View results

