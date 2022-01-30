Over the last week, we've heard plenty about Google's next Chromecast device. Code-named "Boreal," it seemed like some sort of refresh for Chromecast with Google TV would make perfect sense. The current model is more than a year old now, and it's not without its share of flaws. A high-end "Ultra" model for enthusiasts seemed like a no-brainer — until we learned Boreal is actually a low-end 1080p model designed to compete with the likes of Roku and Amazon.

There's nothing necessarily long with leaning into the budget side of the market, but with so much competition, it's hard to imagine Google making much of an impact. Instead of focusing on a cheaper iteration of already-existing hardware, a device with improved performance and additional storage seems like a home run. It's tough to find high-end Android TV devices outside of Nvidia's Shield TV lineup, something Google could easily correct.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be in the cards. While a third Chromecast device may eventually hit the market to fill this particular niche, current rumors only point to that 1080p model being on track for a release this year.

That doesn't mean wishlists are out of the question, of course. Streaming gadgets are a well-known product category at this point — it seems like everyone has owned at least one or two. Maybe you're even like some of the writers here at Android Police, who find themselves frustrated with the current state of their existing Chromecasts.

Google got a lot right with their 2020 model, but there's plenty of room for improvement. From more storage to a better remote, there are plenty of things we could think of to change a next-gen Chromecast with Google TV for the better. So, let us know what you want to see in a hypothetical hardware refresh.

What do you want out of the next Chromecast with Google TV? More storage 16%, 102 votes Improved performance 19%, 118 votes Rechargeable remote 6%, 37 votes Programmable app shortcuts on remote 9%, 55 votes Cheaper price tag 4%, 24 votes Built-in Ethernet 9%, 55 votes Built-in USB ports 7%, 41 votes Ad-free Google TV experience 10%, 61 votes Wi-Fi 6 9%, 58 votes Plex server support 4%, 23 votes AI upscaling 8%, 48 votes Something else (leave a comment) 0%, 6 votes Total Votes: 628 Vote View results

