This week, AP's Taylor Kerns published his review of Nothing's new Ear 2 wireless earbuds. These keep the same iconic clear build as the first-gen release, all while boosting the sound quality, delivering solid ANC, and pressure-sensitive controls that rely on squeezes rather than finicky touch panels. As someone in the market for great new earbuds, I was sold — until I got to the battery life section, which proved Nothing had yet to deliver a boost to one of the worst elements of the Ear 1s released in 2021.

Taylor's review was one of my favorite pieces I read on the site this week (hello from vacation in remote Canada), but the subpar battery life got me thinking about what users expect from their gadgets. Sure, nearly every editor at Android Police expects nothing but the best from anything we review — it's part of the process — but regular shoppers might not have the same focus. After all, there's something to be said about the gorgeous translucent design employed by Nothing here, battery life be damned.

So, I'm curious. How long do you need your earbuds to last on a single charge? With the headphone jack all but dead, keeping your headphones charged is a necessity these days, and longer battery life in between storing them in the case means longer listening sessions. Personally, I need my earbuds to last at least six hours on a single charge. I work from home, so office listening isn't vital, but that timespan is essential for when I'm traveling for work. But what about our readers? Do you want to maximize your experience, or does it not matter as long as the case is nearby?