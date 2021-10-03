To some, October is the season for candy, costumes, pumpkins, and apples, but here at Android Police, there’s only one thing on our mind — new smartphones. If you’re looking to upgrade this year, you probably have a wishlist of everything you want out of your next device. Folding screens, under-display cameras — maybe even a headphone jack if you’re feeling crazy. Even if your dream phone doesn’t exist, everyone has that one feature they absolutely can’t live without.

This fall looks to be a little quieter than usual, especially on the flagship front. With LG out of the game entirely and OnePlus skipping its usual mid-cycle upgrade, smartphone choice might seem a little more limited than usual. Still, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are Samsung’s best foldables yet, and Google’s Pixel 6 keeps us up at night as we dream of all its potential power. Maybe you’re even thinking of jumping over to the iPhone 13 Pro and its fancy camera system — although iOS probably stops most of us in our tracks. Perhaps there’s an unexpected device in the pipeline, a phone so surprising, we don’t even know it’s in the works.

Whatever you’re planning on upgrading to next, you likely have a feature or two that it’ll need to have before you can even consider throwing your credit card down. Maybe it’s something fairly standard, like water resistance or NFC for mobile payments. Maybe it’s something a little harder to find these days,

For this poll, we’ll be assuming you’re looking at an Android phone — this is an Android site after all, so “runs Android” feels a little too obvious. Otherwise, feel free to pick the things you absolutely need in your next device. Try to be a little picky on this one — if you feel like a choice isn’t a must-have, don’t select it. And of course, this is a tough one to list out every single available option, so leave a comment for whatever we’ve missed.

We're deep into smartphone launch season, so we're asking the question you likely ask yourself whenever you upgrade your phone: what are the most important, must-have features to consider when buying a new phone? Large display (>6.2”) 7%, 2933 votes Small display (<5.9”) 4%, 1584 votes Ultra-high resolution display (>500 PPI) 4%, 1913 votes High refresh rate display (90Hz or higher) 8%, 3531 votes Supersized battery (>4,500mAh) 11%, 4625 votes Headphone jack 5%, 1955 votes 5G with ultra-wideband support 5%, 1967 votes NFC 8%, 3258 votes Fingerprint sensor 11%, 4498 votes Face unlock 3%, 1186 votes Under-display camera 2%, 662 votes On-time security and software updates 12%, 5110 votes Water resistance 9%, 3665 votes Fast wireless charging 5%, 2206 votes Stereo speakers 7%, 2983 votes Other (leave a comment) 0%, 575 votes Total Votes: 42651 VOTE VIEW RESULTS

You might be unlocking your car with Android 12 sooner than you'd think Assuming your car is supported, of course

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email