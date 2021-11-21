Although you've probably already been inundated with commercials and mailers, the holiday shopping season hasn't officially kicked off just yet. With US residents celebrating Thanksgiving on Thursday, Black Friday is set to follow the very next day — along with the usual slew of big sales and frustrated shoppers. By now, most retailers have announced their markdowns, with some getting a headstart on deals this past week. The only question that remains is, what will you be buying?

This year might look a little different than past Black Friday sales. With supply chain issues causing delays in restocks of popular items — including devices like the Pixel 6 — along with an ongoing semiconductor shortage, finding hot ticket items might be more challenging than usual. If you're an AP regular, you're likely on the hunt for a handful of gadgets. You'll definitely want to buy earlier than usual this year, and Black Friday represents the perfect time to get the bulk of your holiday shopping done.

We've already started rounding up our favorite deals of the year, focusing on the tech that matters most to our readers: smartphones, Chromebooks, headphones, smart home, and wearables. As always, we'll be updating our coverage with the best deals we spot this week. Of course, most Black Friday — and Cyber Monday! — shoppers will probably be looking at every category to see what savings they can scoop up, so we want to know: what do you plan on buying this year?

With Black Friday on the horizon, what deals do you have your eyes on this year? Phones 6%, 12 votes Laptops — including Chromebooks 5%, 10 votes Tablets 4%, 7 votes Smart speakers or smart displays 5%, 9 votes Other smart home gadgets 3%, 6 votes Streaming devices like Chromecast or Roku 4%, 7 votes Headphones 6%, 12 votes Wearables 5%, 9 votes Phone accessories 4%, 8 votes Apps 3%, 5 votes TVs 4%, 8 votes Video games, consoles, or accessories 10%, 19 votes Something else I'll mention in comments 4%, 7 votes Nope, nothing I'm interested in 27%, 50 votes I don't know yet 10%, 17 votes Total Votes: 186 Vote View results

