There’s no better time than fall to upgrade your smartphone. With new entries flooding the market each week and big discounts on all those flagship devices leftover from the spring, you have dozens of choices in front of you. Unfortunately, you might get to choose your favorite color — at least if you’re shopping for “Pro”-level smartphones, that is.

It’s become an obvious problem, highlighted in length this week by AP’s own Rita El Khoury. If you’ve been looking around for a new phone, you know all about having to choose between colorful options and high-end specs. I won’t reiterate all of Rita’s editorial — you should absolutely read it if you haven’t yet — and unfortunately, it’s a predicament with few solutions. Unless companies start bringing colors to more devices, we’ll be stuck with the usual neutral tones and — if we’re lucky — maybe gold or blue-tinted silver varieties.

Of course, how much of a problem this actually is is up for debate. Rita’s made her argument — and as someone trying to decide between the green-shaded Pixel 6 or the high-end specs of the 6 Pro, it’s one I agree with — but now it’s the AP community’s turn to have a voice. Are colorful smartphone choices important to you, or is it something that doesn’t affect the devices you buy? Maybe colors don’t matter because you plan to slap a case on it anyway — or maybe cases and skins are how you add some personality to your device in the first place. Whatever your feelings, let us know below.

How important are color options when you buy a smartphone? I’ll only buy a device in my favorite color, regardless of specs. 3%, 146 votes It’s not my top priority, but I prefer devices that aren’t just black or silver. 37%, 1611 votes It doesn’t matter to me. 27%, 1178 votes I prefer neutral-colored smartphones. 20%, 864 votes I’d rather buy a colorful phone case or skin. 13%, 523 votes Total Votes: 4322 VOTE VIEW RESULTS

