It's been a few years since the first handful of 5G-capable devices hit the market. Companies like Samsung developed exclusive high-end versions of its existing flagships, supplementing its new networking tech with huge displays and beefy batteries. These days, nearly every new smartphone sold at retail supports 5G, and it's a lot easier to find a signal in most major US cities.

Unlike the 4G launch during the early 2010s, none of the hardware launches that arrived to bring next-gen networking to customers were all too rough. While phones like the Galaxy S10 5G might've been big and expensive, they were far from the unrefined 4G experiences phones like the HTC Thunderbolt could get you a decade ago.

Not that the US launch has been smooth. From misleading marketing terms like AT&T's "5Ge" to delayed shutdown dates for older 3G networks, the "race to 5G" has always felt like more of a meandering walk. This week, T-Mobile received a strong pushback regarding the marketing for its own service, as the NAD found the company's "most reliable" claims to be stretched a little too thin. After all, defining what "reliable" means can be tricky, especially when most people bounce between 5G and 4G, depending on their location. Meanwhile, reports released over the last year have suggested that all three carriers fall victim to either spotted availability or lower-than-expected speeds. When you're constantly advertising new technology as a true game-changer, it can be tough not to be disappointed when reality strikes.

When we took a reader poll just one year ago, many of our readers — the ones most likely to jump on the latest technology — had yet to rush out and buy a compatible smartphone. Of course, devices like the Galaxy S21 and the Pixel 6 might've convinced many of you to try out 5G for the first time this year, and I'm curious what people have thought of it so far.

So, as telecoms continue to push their customers onto new 5G devices — and higher-tier plans — what has your experience been like? Is 5G everything you hoped for, or have you found yourself disappointed?

With more people than ever able to access 5G networks, how has your experience been so far? Game-changing. A true evolution over 4G. 3%, 3 votes It's nice to have faster data, but I use my phone the same as always. 20%, 22 votes I haven't noticed any major difference in day-to-day speed or reliability. 27%, 29 votes Somehow, 5G is worse than 4G. 17%, 19 votes 5G isn't in my area yet. 13%, 14 votes I don't have a 5G-compatible smartphone. 20%, 22 votes Total Votes: 109 Vote View results

