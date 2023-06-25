It's become a cliché, but these days, everyone has a podcast. Thanks to a relatively low cost to produce, podcasting has become one of the internet's favorite art forms. From interviews to scripted dramas, true crime to comedy, there's a little something for everyone in the world of podcasts. Arguably even more important than what you listen to, though, is how you listen to it, because these days, there are so many good podcast apps to choose from.

Google, of course, has a couple of different ways to find and listen to your favorite shows. Its dedicated Podcasts app is a bit barebones, but with sync between the web and various smart home devices, it can scratch a specific niche for a lot of users. Meanwhile, streaming music services like Spotify and YouTube Music have also expanded to support podcasts, with the former even offering exclusive shows you won't find on any other platform.

But if you ask dedicated listeners, you have to go with a third-party app like Pocket Casts or Podcast Addict. These apps are usually chock full of features you won't find anywhere else, from filters to specialized playback effects. They also support adding RSS feeds, something you won't find in apps like Spotify, even as they work to integrate partnerships with services like Patreon.

Personally, I've been a dedicated Pocket Casts user for nearly a decade. It's rare for a single day to go by without the app being open on my phone, and no matter what device I'm currently rocking, you can expect to find Pocket Casts taking up space in the dock. But not everyone prefers a standalone app; plenty of people came to love podcasts thanks to Spotify, after all.

Let us know how you're listening to podcasts below. And hey, if you're looking for a new show to add to your library, might I suggest the Android Police podcast? We've got a couple of big episodes coming up surrounding all of Google's new hardware that you absolutely won't want to miss. Like I said — everyone has a podcast.