Visual overhauls in tech can present a pretty tough balancing act. On one hand, customers love seeing something fresh and new. It can drive them to want to update, whether that's hammering the software button in settings or ordering all-new hardware. On the other hand, practically everyone hates change on some level, whether they'll admit it or not. Even the best OS overhauls usually come with your fair share of complaints. From iOS 7 to Windows 11, there's no shortage of "bad" or "controversial" UI changes.

Android has, surprisingly, avoided the worst of these. It's not to say that Google hasn't implemented changes that users have found frustrating — the "Internet" quick settings tile replacing dedicated Wi-Fi and cellular data options, for example. Rather, practically every time Google unveils a new look for Android, whether we're talking 2011's Tron-inspired Ice Cream Sandwich, 2014's Android 5 Lollipop, or 2021's Android 12 and Material You, it's always been met with some level of appreciation and excitement for what's new to the table.

I think part of that sense of understanding and acceptance comes from Android's inherent customizability. Not only is it possible to change some — albeit not all, at least without root — of the aspects of Google's software that you might not like, but the existence of third-party OEM skins, no matter how relatively light, allows you to move elsewhere if you don't like a change. If you didn't like Material You's debut back in 2021, moving to One UI was an easy way to downplay plenty of those changes. Likewise, if you don't like how One UI 7 looks and feels, maybe moving back to Pixel is in your best favor.