With Samsung's foldable lineup for 2023 officially on retailer shelves, deciding what smartphone to buy can be a tricky proposition. Walk into any carrier store today and you'll be inundated with more excellent choices than in recent memory. From affordable options that outperform your expectations to $2,000 folding phones aiming to transform you into a multitasking monster, it can be tough to hold off on upgrading your current device.

This year has already granted us some fantastic options, devices I — and others on the site — have been singing the praises of for months. The Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a fantastic phablet, while the OnePlus 11 runs performance circles around the competition for just $700. Google's Pixel 7a is its most advanced A-series device ever, going toe-to-toe with last year's standard Pixel 7, while the Pixel Fold helped to add some much-needed foldable competition to the US market. Even Motorola's lineup has surprised us, with both the Edge+ and the Razr+ acting as excellent alternatives to the usual Android OEM options, as does the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

Of course, we now have both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, two devices that — boring changes aside — have effectively perfected their current designs. Are we anxiously hoping Samsung switches up its current design trends next year? Yes, but that doesn't change the fact that both of these devices are well worth your time and attention — not to mention your hard-earned cash.

It's shaping up to be a busy fall, too, with new devices from Google and OnePlus set to launch in the next couple of months. The Pixel 8 is looking like a nice step up from its predecessor, though we'll have to see how Tensor G3 performs before really buying into the hype. The OnePlus Open, meanwhile, will aim to skyrocket the brand into the foldable race, potentially with a cheaper price than Samsung or Google. We'll have to wait for its postponed launch to find out.

I'm curious how many people have already upgraded their smartphones this year, or if our readers are holding out for something more exciting. No matter how excellent many of these phones are, I won't lie and pretend it's been an exciting year for anyone who loves to live on the cutting edge. While regular shoppers are getting better, more reliable devices than ever before, early adopters have had to live in a cycle of mundanity over the past twelve months.

So, have you upgraded your smartphone in 2023? Maybe you're waiting for a future device, like the Pixel 8. Or perhaps you've decided to save some cash, holding off until something can impress you a little more next year.