For as long as the modern smartphone has existed, so too have complaints about these little devices running hot. Whether it was the transition to 4G — and, later, 5G — poorly optimized chips, unrelenting processes taking over Android in the background, or just down to the fact that computers usually need fans to stay icy cold, there have been no shortage of causes for overheating phones. But in this age of refined — if not outright boring — hardware, those concerns have often gone by the wayside. That is, with one pretty notable exemption.

Since swapping to Tensor nearly three years ago with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google's mobile hardware has faced plenty of ire from fans, as its devices warmed up under circumstances that, otherwise, seemed pretty routine. This was especially true in the days of the first two generations of its Exynos-based SoCs; my experience with the Tensor G2-powered Pixel Fold, in particular, was one of hot palms and hotter pockets. And even though I've seen much better luck with the Tensor G3 found in the Pixel 8 series, that's not to say all of Google's heat problems have been fixed.

You don't have to take my word for it, either. Earlier this year, one dissatisfied customer launched a class action lawsuit over the Pixel 6's performance following multiple warranty claims and replacement units. Google's own support site offers tips on what to do if your Pixel overheats, seemingly proving that it's a common, well-known problem. And with a future update, we might even see many of those tips brought straight into the Pixel's software itself, if leaked code from the Device Services APK is anything to go by.

It does sound like Google's future Tensor chips could be much more energy-efficient, with 2025's Tensor G5 rumored to swap to TSMC's foundries over Samsung's own. That might not be good news for those looking to buy this year's upcoming Pixel 9, though, especially as Tensor G4 is reportedly a pretty minor bump in power compared to its predecessor. It also remains a mystery whether Google's likely continued use of Samsung-made modems could cancel out these improvements. As likely as it is that cooler Pixels lie in our future, it doesn't help current users with phones that run warmer on average than Qualcomm-powered counterparts.

So, Pixel users out there, I'm curious. How's your phone running? Do you run into frequent overheating, specifically in situations where it seems like it shouldn't be an issue? Or have you never noticed your device getting warm outside of predictable circumstances? If you feel particularly strong one way or the other, sound off with your experience in the comments — and make sure to mention if you're using a modern Tensor phone or an older Pixel with a Snapdragon chip. Although it's a little too granular for our multiple choice poll, I'm fascinated to know the differences everyone is seeing.