Widgets have been a part of Android since the very beginning, way back when you could run out to your local T-Mobile store to pick up a G1. They've come a long way since then, but not without some bumps in the road. Android 12 has found Google refocusing on design, with dozens of new widgets for its first-party apps and services. Of course, whether that's swayed anyone back to throwing a bunch of widgets on their home screen is another question entirely.

After years of stagnation, it's hard not to look to Apple as the reason for Google's newfound dedication to widgets. When iOS 14 finally brought a new look and feel to the home screen on iPhones, it was a big deal — as popular as Android is around the world, millions of users hadn't seen that level of customization on their phones before. TikTok videos and Twitter threads showed off the best combination of widgets and home screen tweaks you could find on iOS — even if it didn't scratch the surface of what you can do on Google's smartphone OS.

Enter Android 12. With its biggest selling point centered around personalization and dynamic themes, it was the perfect moment for Google to take a step back and reconsider how its widgets look and feel for the first time in years, all while offering a revamped API for other developers. We started seeing these redesigns over the summer, alongside each new beta release. With some fantastic — and possibly questionable — new shapes and sizes, it wasn't long until many of us at AP were rocking widgets once again.

Nearly every single Google app has either received all-new widgets to try out or a thorough reimagination for what was already there. Photos added a Memories widget to deck your wallpaper out with all sorts of family photos. Drive brought a new X-shaped control panel for quick uploads and other actions, while Keep received a similar tool. Chrome rolled out a search widget to jump into your results faster. Even Google Clock got some attention, with all sorts of shapes, sizes, and transparency options to match the app's new look.

Last May, we asked Android Police readers if they were using widgets on their home screen, and if so, how many. The results were surprising: more than two-thirds of voters limited their phone to two or less. Nearly 18 months later, the state of widgets on Android has changed a lot, especially with last week's release of Android 12. So, in the wake of Google's new looks, it's time to revisit the question: have you loaded up your phone with widgets, and if so, how many?

Android has had widgets forever — they were baked into the first release — but Android 12 gave them a makeover and made them more useful. So we're wondering: do you use widgets on your home screen? If so, how many? Yes, 1 widget 16%, 89 votes Yes, 2 widgets 22%, 122 votes Yes, 3 widgets 15%, 82 votes Yes, 4 widgets 10%, 54 votes Yes, 5 or more widgets 19%, 105 votes I don't use widgets 18%, 96 votes Total Votes: 548 Vote View results Discuss this poll

