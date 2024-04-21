For as sorry the state of mobile gaming has grown, Android gamers have always had a backup plan: emulation. The Play Store has always made accessing emulators super easy, with no shortage of options from every period of console history. It's why Android has become the default choice for all types of emulation handhelds too, bringing retro gaming to dedicated devices for a surprisingly affordable price. But this week saw emulation reach an all-new level of popularity online, and it has little to do with Android at all.

This week, iOS users saw the arrival of Delta, the first real emulation app to hit the App Store (after a couple of false starts earlier in the week). By all accounts, the app is great. It supports a wide variety of classic Nintendo systems, custom controller skins, and is completely free. Delta is so popular, in fact, that it's been number one on the App Store charts since its launch. Based on my Twitter feed, I wouldn't be surprised if this is a lot of people's first encounter with emulation ever.

Of course, this is nothing new to our favorite mobile platform, as I've seen plenty of Android fans say in the comments of those social media posts. It should come as no surprise Apple detractors are quick to remind others of the long history of mobile retro gaming, but no matter how good Delta is at what it's doing, I'd still say Android is the best place to emulate older titles. Not only does the Play Store have a far broader selection of emulation apps — though I'm sure the iOS selection will continue to grow — but the differences in form factor make a huge difference too. Just think about how great Nintendo DS games are on, say, foldables, compared to the rigid layout of an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

What I'm really curious about, though, is how often Android users actually emulate games on their devices. As anyone who's fooled around with mobile emulation will tell you, virtual buttons really suck. Unless you're willing to invest in a premium gaming controller — say, Razer's Kishi lineup or the Backbone One — it's usually not a worthwhile experience for very long. In fact, I've found most games, save for turn-based RPGs and visual novels, really do not translate well to long-lasting sessions with virtual buttons.

So, do you use emulators on Android? I'm specifically curious if you're using them often — if you messed around with mobile emulation ages ago but haven't played a game in ages, I'd say you're decidedly in the "Nope" category. I've also kept it multiple choice, in case you play on both your smartphone and a dedicated handheld. I imagine a lot of this emulation hype will blow over during the next few weeks, but if you're a die-hard fan, let us know with the poll below.