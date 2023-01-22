I have an admission to make. Since my college days, one of my worst habits has been constantly misplacing my keys and my wallet. It's not that I leave them in places where they could get stolen, but instead, I'm always forgetting to grab them when I head out of the house. Thankfully, Buffalo's cold, harsh winters allow me to leave my car keys and wallet in my coat pocket, while a smart lock has made worrying about house keys a thing of the past.

One other thing that's helped me keep track of the things that matter in my life: Bluetooth trackers. Over the past couple of years, I've tried out a Tile tracker and one of Apple's AirTags, and both proved helpful in allowing me to keep an eye on my stuff.

Tile's gadgets have, unsurprisingly, proven to be a more effective method for stopping myself from losing things. While the AirTag works well — maybe too well, considering the controversy that has surrounded it since launch — it requires an iOS device to work. Although I keep an iPhone around to assist with coverage and comparisons to Android, I don't always have it in my pocket. Tile, meanwhile, remains platform-agnostic — a true boon for any tech fan in 2023.

Of course, I'm always excited to see additional rivals to Tile enter this space. Earlier this week, we learned Google is working on a competitor to Tile, Apple, and Samsung's Galaxy-exclusive SmartTags. Codenamed Grogu — presumably after everyone's favorite Mandalorian character — it's a gadget being developed by the Nest team, complete with a built-in speaker and support for UWB. It's unclear when it'll launch, but an I/O announcement seems likely, with availability likely timed with the Google Pixel 8 later this year. It could fit in well with an improved Find My Device network.

If you haven't already invested in a tracker ecosystem, Google entering the market could make for an exciting new option — specifically for Pixel owners. I'm curious how many people have already invested in Bluetooth trackers, either via a platform-agnostic option like Tile or as an accessory for the latest Samsung or Apple device. Whether you're as bad as I am at keeping an eye on your keys, let us know below what tracking gadget you've picked up.