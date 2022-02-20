This week saw the surprise release of Chrome OS Flex, the spiritual successor to CloudReady that seems set to breathe some life into any old computer gathering dust in the basement. For the most part, it works just like any other device running Chrome, though there's a handful of key differences that might make it a dealbreaker for some users. Android app support is chief among them, lacking any way to natively run apps from the Play Store on your Chrome OS Flex device.

Android apps have been on Chromebooks for more than half a decade now, first rolling out to devices back in 2016. At the time, it seemed like it wasn't much more than an experiment on Google's part, but it didn't take long for the company to start pushing them just as hard as web apps. It makes sense — not everyone wants to live their entire online lives through a series of pinned tabs online. By adding the Play Store to most modern Chromebooks, every user suddenly gained access to a library of games and dedicated software.

The Android app experience on Chrome OS has gotten a lot better over the years. In fact, Google announced 50% more users accessed apps from the Play Store in 2021 compared to the year before. That sure sounds like it's become an essential part of the Chromebook experience — and indeed, a major missing piece with Chrome OS Flex. Web apps are one thing, but it's tough to replace the lineup of games available on the Play Store with anything in your browser.

Of course, it's one thing for Google to say Android apps are vital to Chrome users, but how much do they really matter? Even if you're only regularly using one app on your laptop, that might be enough to make you write off Chrome OS Flex altogether. So do you use Android apps on Chrome OS, and if so, how often?

