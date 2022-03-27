Or is the stock experience good enough these days?

For some users, Android 12 really brought back that classic customization feel that has always been a defining part of Google's mobile OS. Material You might work as a great starting place, but turning to custom launchers is a solid bet if you want to make your phone your own. But as Android has grown into a more mature operating system, it's easy to see a world where many users might slowly grow out of their old habits.

Since the start of Android Police — which turned 12 this week! — we've asked our readers again and again (and again) about their custom launcher habits. As apps like Nova Launcher and Action Launcher have stuck around, new competition from Niagara, Lawnchair, and even Microsoft have helped move the community forward. There are so many excellent launcher apps to pick from these days, it can be a genuinely overwhelming experience.

At the same time, phone manufacturers like Samsung and Google have poured even more effort into making their own default home screen experience good enough to keep users around. Even for someone who used to spend hours customizing their mobile experience, it might be tempting to simply stick with whatever the out-of-box UI includes. Based on one of our polls from last year, it seems like many of our readers have grown comfortable just tinkering with the OEM-included options.

As we have in years past, these answers remain unchanged to compare and contrast answers between poll entries directly. So, are you currently rocking a custom launcher, or have you left your personalization days in the past?

Do you use a custom launcher on your phone? Yes, I am currently using a custom launcher. 51%, 409 votes I have used one in the past, but not currently. 39%, 314 votes No, and I have never used a custom launcher. 10%, 74 votes Total Votes: 797 Vote View results

