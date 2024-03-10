When it comes to Google, early leaks aren't out of the ordinary. Google is particularly bad at hiding future hardware products — hell, how long did we spend hearing about Pixel Fold leaks? 2024 has been no different, as we've already heard plenty about the Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold 2, and, of course, the Pixel 9 series. For the first time since 2021, though, we're looking at some big hardware shakeups coming to most of these devices, which makes it the perfect chance to check in on how Android users feel about Google's efforts to create the best Android phones around.

The Pixel 8a, unsurprisingly, is seeing the least amount of changes compared to its predecessors, at least as far as its design goes. Like previous phones, it mirrors the Pixel 8 in most ways, with just enough corners cut to bring the price down. That said, we're likely looking at a more expensive A-series device for the second year in a row, as Google continues to price itself out of the budget market.

The Pixel 9 Pro in leaked renders.

The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, meanwhile, are rocking an all-new design according to leaked renders, complete with a Pixel Fold-esque floating camera bar and flat edges straight out of Apple and Samsung's playbook. Naturally, then, the Pixel Fold 2 is expected to leave that camera style behind for a look more in line with the OnePlus Open. All three phones look promising, and they're likely to launch on Google's updated Tensor G4 platform, which could deliver even more AI-based performance this fall.

But it's not enough for us to just look at what the rumor mill is churning out — we should also consider what Google is doing behind the scenes, especially when it comes to software. Increasingly, the company is focused on AI, though it's clear that not all of its phones will receive the same amount of attention. Consider this week's news that Google's Gemini Nano LLM would not reach the Pixel 8, seemingly due to its 8GB of RAM. That likely puts the Pixel 8a in the same boat, while the jury remains out on the smaller Pixel 9.

Source: Google

In fact, Pixel fragmentation is becoming a much larger problem than just AI. Consider just how many features were kept to the Pixel 8 Pro at launch, including cloud-based tools like Video Boost that will never arrive on the Pixel 8. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are on deck to receive Circle to Search, but it's still not coming to the Pixel 7a or Pixel Fold. Despite Google's move to a seven-year OS upgrade policy for its latest — and, presumably, future — smartphones, it seems like you'll need to keep buying the latest and greatest hardware to get access to the latest software features.

And all of this is to say nothing of the reputation Google's phones have garnered during the Tensor era. From poor reception and middling battery life to overheating and a whole host of bugs, it's increasingly difficult to recommend Pixel to non-enthusiasts. So, I'm curious. What does the AP readership think of the current direction Google's hardware lineup — and particularly its phones lineup — is headed in? Are you excited for new hardware, despite some mixed messages on the software front, or will you need to wait to see announcements for, say, the Pixel 9 before you make up your mind?