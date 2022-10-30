There's no single element that makes a particular smartphone feel premium. Sure, maybe its 120Hz OLED display looks incredible, but if the build quality feels like it might break at any moment, it's no good. The same goes for the camera — no matter how excellent its gaming prowess might be, if a phone can't capture a quality image in even the best of conditions, it might not be worth considering.

Haptic feedback is one of those smaller elements. The Pixel 7 Pro, for example, has some of the best haptics I've used in any Android phone, right up there with what the iPhone offers. Its ability to differentiate between the slightest motions — scrolling through recent apps versus swiping them away, for example, has left me impressed. As small of a touch as it might be, it's something that helps cement it as one of the best Android phones available right now.

Not every Android phone has incredible haptics, of course. It's improved since the days of the first-gen Pixel, but there's always a flagship phone or two each year that arrives with poor-quality vibration. It's much more understandable when budget Android phones arrive with mushy-feeling haptics motors, but it's hard to justify when you're dropping more than a grand on a single device.

Personally, haptics is important to me — it's part of the experience of using a premium smartphone — though I can look past poor vibration motors when the price is right. I'm curious where our readers fall on this, especially in an age where finding quality haptic feedback on a phone is much easier than it was a few years ago. So, do you care about the haptic feedback on your phone? Or would you rather leave the vibration effects disabled altogether?