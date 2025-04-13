It's a weird time for the smartphone industry. After reaching "peak smartphone" in the tail end of last decade — when the vast majority of devices evolved from emerging, exciting gadgets into reliable appliances — we've watched as brand after brand has attempted to find the one thing that could convince users to upgrade. Foldables might've made a big splash, but all that noise hasn't exactly converted into sales, and with the vast majority of phones now virtually indistinguishable from each other, it's obvious that OEMs are looking for something — anything — to freshen things up.

Enter slimness. As if the ghost of gadgets' past had shown up out of nowhere, companies like Samsung and Apple are once again locked in a battle for who can make the absolute thinnest smartphone. It's a bit of a gamble, considering that — in my admittedly limited reach — I have yet to find anyone who really complains about the bulkiness of modern devices. While there's no doubt in my mind that some smartphones could lose a fraction of a millimeter or two, for the most part, I think consumers (and Android enthusiasts specifically) are more interested in loading that 8mm or 9mm chassis up with as many components as possible.

So far, Samsung is leading the slim smartphone charge here — at least, outside the world of foldables. The Galaxy S25 Edge was unveiled back in January, and I'm still waiting to see when we can actually get our hands on it. While initially rumored for an April 15th launch event (what better way to celebrate tax day?) has been thrown for a loop by, reportedly, multiple roadblocks. Not only did Samsung's CEO recently — and unexpectedly — pass away, but the phone is rumored to have faced a technical issue that prevented next week's launch from moving forward.