We're coming off a holiday week in the US, which means it's been a pretty quiet time for news. We're sandwiched between the launch of one foldable and the planned arrival of a couple of others, all while Android 14's beta program continues to near a final launch — look for a new release expected this week. But really, the big story in tech this week was Threads, Instagram's long-rumored Twitter rival that seems to be off to a massive success, if early sign-up numbers are any indication.

Threads is closing in on 100 million users as I write this — something mighty impressive, considering Meta hasn't launched the app in Europe yet. By any metric, that's a big success, even if Threads has a long way to go before it grabs the zeitgeist in the way Twitter did for the last decade-plus. The company choosing to avoid making it a place for news or politics might prevent it from fully replacing everyone's favorite app to hate, but it's a solid start nonetheless.

How did Threads get here? Well, launching after one of Twitter's worst weekends ever — on the back of months of erratic decisions from its owner — certainly helped. As Twitter implemented rate limits for its users, Meta was able to swoop in and convince users to sign up. Compare it to Instagram's last social clone — Reels — and you can see just how different the public response felt. Similarly, Bluesky and Mastodon have failed to garner the same attention and excitement from the general public, with the former suffering outages last weekend as it proved unable to withstand a rush of new users.

I'm curious how many of our readers signed up for Threads. Personally, I have yet to pull the trigger — the inability to close your account without deleting your entire Instagram profile doesn't sit right with me. Regardless, it's clear this is a popular service and will undoubtedly add fuel to the fiery rivalry between Zuckerberg and Musk.