And just like that, Pixel 6 week has come to a close. While the event itself might not have held too many surprises — an early announcement and an inescapable barrage of leaks — it's still exciting to have a brand-new smartphone from Google on the horizon. The only question that remains, of course, is whether or not you picked one up.

If you were lucky enough to scoop up a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro from Google's web store, congratulations — it wasn't easy. You might've also found luck with other online retailers or carriers, all of whom were offering some solid deals with trade-ins or cashback. Maybe you're waiting to try it out for yourself in some hands-on demo. Or perhaps you're waiting for your preferred model to come back into stock.

Whatever you've decided to do, there's no doubt this is the most exciting Pixel launch in at least two years. Google calls its latest phones the first true flagship series it has ever shipped, which certainly places some sky-high expectations on both devices.

As for myself, I was quick to pre-order — I work at Android Police, after all, and the pricing on the smaller Pixel 6 was simply too good to let pass me by. But now it's your turn to let us know. Did you get your order in right away, or are you waiting for a restock of a specific color? Or did you decide to skip this year's models altogether? As always, sound off below.

Pixel Day has come and gone and pre-orders are now open. Did you buy one? Yes, I got a Pixel 6 19%, 416 votes Yes, I got a Pixel 6 Pro 42%, 926 votes I tried, but my model was sold out 11%, 250 votes No, I'm skipping this year's models 28%, 627 votes Total Votes: 2219 Vote View results

