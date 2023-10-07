And just like that, yet another Google hype cycle has been put out to pasture. With the company's latest Made By Google event having wrapped up on Wednesday, we now know practically everything there is to know about this year's lineup of phones and smartwatches. And while you await our reviews with bated breath (the AP team is working on them, we swear), you don't need to wait to preorder the gadgets you think you might want. And considering this year's preorder bonuses, skipping the wait might actually work in your favor.

If you missed the event — and all of our subsequent coverage — it will come as no surprise that, well, Google's announcements lacked surprises. In addition to the semi-shrunk Pixel 8 (which, despite some odd limitations, looks to be a fun, functional daily driver for $700), we saw the newly-flat Pixel 8 Pro attempt to live up to its name with some exclusive features. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 keeps a nearly identical design as last year's wearable while delivering a much-needed processor change.

As usual, Google had a couple of smaller launches to highlight. In addition to some new features coming in the form of a software update, the Pixel Buds Pro now ship in two new colors to match this year's phones. And although it got its own announcement the week before Made By Google, the Fitbit Charge 6 fits more into the company's lineup than ever before, thanks to apps like Wallet, Maps, and YouTube Music.

Obviously, AI tools — some coming to Pixel 8 at launch, others seemingly far off in the future — were a big focus for Google on stage, but for this poll, we're keeping it locked to the hardware you can buy today. Of these five new (or, in the Buds' case, refreshed) gadgets, which did you preorder? I've made this poll multiple choice, so whether you added everything to your cart — or you got your smartwatch or earbuds through Google's sweet preorder bundles — you can show off your new purchases.

Skip out on hardware altogether this year? Let us know in the comments — this is an interesting pair of phones, but I wouldn't blame Pixel 7 owners for holding off on the Pixel 8 and waiting on a future release.