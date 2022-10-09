It's been months of leaks and rumors, but this week, Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and the Pixel Watch. Early impressions of all three gadgets seem promising, and any remaining questions are sure to be answered by our forthcoming reviews. That said, not everyone needs an opinion before they know a gadget's made for them, and Google's latest smartwatch and smartphones went up for pre-order the very same day of the event.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro seem like promising updates on last year's phones, with refined designs and some brand-new features exclusive to Tensor G2. We were even caught off-guard by the Pixel 7's smaller design, something that — at least in my own hands-on impressions after the show — felt leaps and bounds ahead of the Pixel 6. Of course, battery and modem concerns still remain, and those two factors alone might be enough to convince some potential buyers to wait on that pre-order.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Source: Google Google's Pixel 7 Pro might look similar to last year's model, but with an improved camera array and polished metal along the camera bar, it's better than ever — all for the same $899. View at Google Store View at Best Buy View at Amazon

The Pixel Watch has been rumored for so long, it's hard to believe it's finally here. With a beautiful design and a size small enough for any wrist, it seems destined to go up against the best wearables around. Still, those bezels remain a concern for some users; whether they'll actually impact day-to-day use is still up in the air. Performance and battery life are also a concern — AP's Manuel Vonau found scrolling through the UI smooth and silky in his hands-on, but we'll have to get the watch out in the real world to test it further.

Google already has pre-orders open for both phones and the Pixel Watch, which means plenty of our most eager readers have already bought new devices. For everyone else, units will be in-store on October 13th — the same day those shipments should start arriving for early adopters. So, what did you pre-order?

This time around, I included color options for each device as well. Google kept things subtle this year, but lemongrass and hazel are both worthy additions to the Pixel canon. Personally, I found myself won over by the white Pixel 7, as its matte silver camera bar looks gorgeous against the (unfortunately glossy) white glass. Let us know what you bought — or didn't — in the poll below.