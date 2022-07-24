It's been a long two-month wait for Google's next product launches, but after an official unveiling at I/O a couple of months ago, it's finally time. The Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro both officially launch in just a few days, and while you'll have to wait for our impressions of Google's top-tier earbuds — assuming yours don't arrive early, that is — our feelings towards the company's latest mid-range phone are no secret.

I'll let Ryne Hager's review of the Pixel 6a speak for itself, as it's the perfect long-read to take up some of your time this weekend. It's a great phone, one well worth picking up if you're in the market for an upgrade. Including the same Tensor chip from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro makes this phone one of the fastest below $500, while the camera quality is as good as you'd expect from a Pixel-branded phone — even with an older sensor. Pixel 3a owners, in particular, should consider their options here, as Google will give you $300 off for one of its original A-series phones in working condition.

The Pixel Buds Pro are, at the moment, a bit of a mystery. Rest assured, our review of Google's first-ever Pro-branded headphones is coming soon, which means you won't need to wait long to find out if they're worth their $200 price tag.

So, which did you pre-order — the Pixel 6a or the Pixel Buds Pro? Maybe you're waiting for our review of Google's latest headphones, or weighing your trade-in options between various retailers before grabbing a new smartphone. Maybe you're still satisfied with your current device, or holding out for the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro. If you're looking for a bonus round, let us know which color of either gadget you chose in the comments below. Personally, I'm partial to the sage Pixel 6a and the Fog Pixel Buds Pro, though I have yet to pull the trigger on either.