My position as Phones Editor at Android Police means I handle a lot of devices on a weekly basis. Sometimes it's fresh hardware, taken directly out of the box for review. Other times it's digging up an older device, either to revisit the experience under new context or to better understand how two things compare. Either way, the end result is the same: I'm constantly cycling through different pieces of hardware, and frequently carrying more than one smartphone on me at a time.

However, it's only the phones I see as future daily drivers that I buy cases and other accessories for. For example, I couldn't wait to buy Peak Design's Pixel 9 Pro case once it finally went on sale, and outside of a couple of photo opportunities, it's been on that device ever since it arrived at my doorstep. Previously, I used to pick up packs of screen protectors as well, all to help keep these devices — whether personally purchased by me, or sent directly as a review unit — a little nicer throughout their daily wear and tear.

Over the past year or so, though, I've slowly begun abandoning screen protectors. It's not that I don't think they don't have their place — they absolutely do, and I continue to recommend them for many of my friends and family. But in my personal experience, modern screen protectors just aren't up to the quality of the glass they're covering, and I'd rather risk damage than lose out on a more premium feeling.

It's not just a shift away from the lower-quality materials, though. Modern screen protectors are getting harder than ever to put on without bubbling or other visual defects, thanks largely in part to the ever-shrinking bezels that every company seems to be chasing. Even in a (largely) post-curved display era, finding a screen protector that doesn't peel around the edges can be tricky these days, and when you're talking about paying $10 to $20 for a two-pack (depending on the brand), those problems can add up fast.

So, this year, I've largely abandoned screen protectors. It hasn't been perfect — my Pixel 8 Pro review unit picked up some gnarly scratches while rattling around in my bag at CES. But on the whole, I think I'm happier suffering through some minor markups in exchange for feeling better, higher quality glass under my finger (not to mention a lighter load on my wallet). I'm still a big fan of cases though, especially on devices with glossy metal or glass. The accessory market hasn't lost me just yet.

We asked this poll once before nearly three years ago to the day, and of the nearly 9,000 responses gathered, the answers were split surprisingly evenly. But as we rush into 2025, I wouldn't be surprised to see more users than ever on the anti-screen protector side of things. So, are you using a screen protector, either made out of glass or more traditional plastic? Or are you risking drops, cracks, and scratches like the rest of us?