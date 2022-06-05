When you think of streaming services, you probably think of Netflix. It's only natural — the company was the first platform to hit it big around the globe, popularizing binge-watching and setting the stage for the entertainment landscape we find ourselves in today. That said, the competition is stronger than ever, and Netflix is feeling it. The company is completely revitalizing itself, from its content strategies to how it makes its money, and it might cost the company some of its most dedicated fans.

It's hard to keep track of all the bad news facing Netflix lately. It started the year with a price hike — its third in as many years — pushing its top-tier 4K plan above the $20 mark in the US. Following a dip in subscribers, Netflix announced it would not only introduce an ad-supported tier, but would begin charging customers who share their accounts outside of their household. It's a massive shift for the streamer that once tweeted how password sharing was the ultimate sign of love.

This week, we learned those early tests for its new policies aren't going well. It turns out if you invite people to pay for something they've never had to before — especially with some loose language that makes it unclear exactly what the shift in rules represents — all you'll create is confusion.

In all honesty, this poll is partially inspired by my own experience with the service. My family decided to drop Netflix after the latest price hike — most of us weren't relying on it, thanks in no small part to HBO Max. My partner suggested that we could move to her family's account for the two or three last originals we're still watching, only to learn that account was defunct as well.

That said, a poll about essential streaming services from a few months ago suggested that my love of HBO Max might be an outlier. Over 40% of respondents chose Netflix as their pick, and with Stranger Things not set to wrap up its fourth season until July, it's unlikely to change. Canceling the service isn't difficult to do — and neither is rejoining — so I'm curious. Have you kept your Netflix subscription around, despite the changes coming to the platform, or are you taking a break from the OG streamer?