Even with all those leaks, it could be worth tuning in

This is it. After months of rumors, leaks, surprise reveals, and, well, more leaks, it’s just about time for Google to unveil the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in all their glory. We have a pretty good idea of what to expect from both devices, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth checking out the launch event on Tuesday. There’s always room for surprises, after all.

The latest “Made by Google” event is scheduled for this Tuesday, October 19th, at 10 AM PT. We expect to see an in-depth look at the phone’s camera system, new software tweaks, and finally learn the details surrounding its pricing and availability. There’s always a chance that some additional hardware shows up as well, but advertising has this event pegged as a celebration of the Pixel 6 and its Tensor SoC.

And make no mistake, there has been advertising — a surprising amount, in fact. I can’t tell you how many ads I’ve seen for the Pixel 6 and its launch event on streaming platforms like Hulu over the last two weeks. It seems like Google is really making a play to get the general public excited about its new phones, but we’ll have to wait to find out if it works.

It should come as no surprise that everyone here at Android Police plans to tune in to find out what’s going on with the Pixel 6, but that might not be the case for everybody. Have the leaks told you all you need to know about Google’s latest devices? Does the scheduling not work out for you? Or will you be on the edge of your seat for every announcement and feature showcase?

Either way, plan on coming back to Android Police for our coverage of the event. Even if you can’t (virtually) attend, we’ll make sure to recap everything you need to know.

Google's long-awaited Pixel 6 event is finally here. Are you planning to watch? Yes, I'll be watching! 59%, 311 votes Maybe, I haven't decided yet. 6%, 34 votes It doesn't fit my schedule. 7%, 37 votes I'll be following along on social media. 5%, 27 votes No, I have better things to do with my time. 23%, 119 votes Total Votes: 528 VOTE VIEW RESULTS

