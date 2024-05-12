Although it might feel like last year's Pixel 8 launch was just a few weeks ago, believe it or not, we've already made it to the next high-profile Google event. Google I/O kicks off from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View on Tuesday, May 14, and unlike last year, we're expecting to hear about nothing more than AI for nearly two hours straight. That might sound a little exhausting, but if you're at all interested in seeing the future of Google — and the future of Android — this year's keynote is the one to watch.

Having just rewatched last year's conference to see just how well the company lived up to its lofty promises (short answer: better than you might have expected), I'm feeling completely prepped for this year. Google has seemingly gotten its hardware news out of the way, announcing the Pixel 8a earlier this week alongside a dockless variant of the Pixel Tablet that still feels a little overpriced. That leaves two full hours to be filled by, presumably, all AI features, all the time.

That's not to say that I/O is the Gemini conference this year, of course. We'll still have plenty of different things to focus on, including our first real look at what Android 15 is shaping up to be. But unlike in previous years, I wouldn't expect sections focused on Android or specific apps like Maps or Photos to act as a break from AI. Rather, we're likely looking at the first real year where Google wants you to think of all of its products as AI-powered, no matter what application you're looking at.

I'm pretty split on this — I think Gemini could serve as a great upgrade to Assistant one day, but I'm praying the company's definitely-not-ready-for-primetime AI search results remain an opt-in experience for as long as possible — and I imagine much of the audience will feel the same. In some ways, though, that makes this year's I/O keynote one of the most exciting yet. While Pixel hardware usually leaks months in advance, we really don't know what's coming for us on the software side. That

And hey, who knows? Maybe we'll get some early hardware teases ahead of the fall anyway, just to keep us all on our toes. Remember, Google officially showed off the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch at I/O 2022, months before an official unveiling told us everything we actually wanted to know. Even if the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 series aren't likely to hit shore shelves until the fall, it'd be an easy way to send the keynote off on a high note.

So, are you planning on watching I/O this year, or are you feeling burnt out on all the AI hype? Either way, both myself and AP's Taylor Kerns will be on the scene covering everything Google announces. Whether you're planning on skipping the entire event or watching every developer conference offered, Android Police will have all your breaking news covered. Now, if you excuse me, I have to finish packing.