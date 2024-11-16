Believe it or not, we're just a few short weeks away from the end of 2024. It's been a pretty good year for smartphones — perhaps not quite as full of surprises as last year, but certainly filled with good options for those looking to upgrade. That said, I wouldn't blame anyone who decided to hold off on moving to a new smartphone, especially considering all of the excellent devices rumored on the horizon. So while we're about to see a deluge of deals across Black Friday and the rest of the holiday shopping season, I'm curious — are you planning to upgrade your smartphone in 2025?

Expect next year's offerings to kick off pretty quick once January hits. We're expecting the Galaxy S25 to launch at an event in late January, and while this might not be the revolutionary trio that lapsed One UI fans are hoping for, the current rumor mill suggests a pretty solid upgrade path overall. Fans of Samsung's Ultra lineup should be particularly excited, as newly-rounded corners should make for a more comfortable experience, whether you're typing or writing with the S Pen. And with all three rumored to be getting Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite regardless of region, it should be one powerful smartphone.

That said, Samsung might get beaten to the punch for the earliest flagship to arrive in North America. The OnePlus 13 is already on sale in China, presumably ahead of an early January launch for its global debut. With a new, flatter display, IP69 water and dust resistance, and an absolutely massive 6,000mAh battery, this might be the phone enthusiasts have been waiting for. Plus, as a fan of the company's Hasselblad partnership for its color science, I'm really looking forward to what these 50MP camera sensors are capable of.

Source: OnePlus

We might not have to wait all too long for new hardware from Google as well. Current rumors suggest an early launch for the Pixel 9a, potentially arriving in March to give the rumored OnePlus 13R another run for its money. The Pixel 8a was one of my biggest surprises in 2024, and although I'm mixed on Google's new design, the potential for a phone without a camera bump has me pretty excited. For those looking for something a little more high-end, the Pixel 10 and Tensor G5 should arrive in the second half of the year. Considering how good the Pixel 9 lineup was, I'm sure I'm not the only one counting down the days.

This is to say nothing of any potential surprises, mid-range offerings, and devices from smaller brands like Nothing. I'm also curious to see what Motorola does with its Edge lineup in 2025 — only one of its flagships made it to North America this year, despite really liking the Edge+ back in 2023. And finally, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the potential of the OnePlus Open 2. Even in a post-Pixel 9 Pro Fold world, software enhancements like Open Canvas keep me coming back to last year's best foldable.

So, are you planning on upgrading your smartphone in 2025? Maybe you're due for an upgrade, with devices like the Pixel 6 finally hitting its last guaranteed OS upgrade last month. Maybe you upgrade every year, just to keep pace with the industry. Or, maybe, you'll be skipping out on next year's crop of Android phones, no matter how impressive they end up being. Whatever your reasoning, vote in the poll below, and feel free to expand on your thoughts in the comments. It's going to be a big year, everyone — get pumped.