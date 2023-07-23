As expected, the other shoe finally dropped on YouTube Premium subscribers this week. After family plan prices shot up last fall, YouTube has now announced a $2 increase per month for individual plans, bringing the total monthly price up to $14 per month. Even worse was the decision to end grandfathered $10 per month plans later this year, promising that those long-time users would have to shell out the same as everyone else.

For some — myself included — YouTube Premium is essential, no matter the cost. It's tough to cancel if you watch more than the occasional video on the site, especially if you've been a member for years. If it's been a while since you've checked out a YouTube video with ads, you don't know how good you have it. Most uploads have a couple of pre-roll ads at minimum these days, with mid-video breaks for longer content. It can feel overwhelming, which makes Premium feel essential after just a few months of use.

Over the past eighteen months, we've asked our readers about YouTube Premium any time it's popped up in the news. When YouTube Vanced — essentially a free, if dubiously legal, alternative to paying a subscription — went offline in early 2022, we asked what it would take to convince you to subscribe. Most said they wouldn't, and if they did, it would require cheaper plans. Likewise, when we asked for specific numbers last fall, 52 percent of respondents said they wouldn't pay for YouTube; only 6 percent said a price range between $11 and $15.

But it's been a while, and so I'm curious. Are you actually paying for YouTube right now? Maybe you have in the past, but various reasons drove you to unsubscribe. Or maybe, like many of those readers in past polls, you'd never find yourself paying for content available for free with ads. Either way, let us know in the poll below.