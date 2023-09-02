As IFA 2023 wraps up this week, we've seen all sorts of fascinating gadgets. From concept rollables to eye-catching smart speakers — not to mention a bunch of new pairs of headphones— IFA has become a fascinating land for anyone interested in gadgets. That said, you'll still catch some new smartphones timed to launch around the event every year, and that includes the Fairphone 5 this year. The company's fifth-gen repairable smartphone looks to be its best yet, and it could be the first time this type of device doesn't come at the cost of a powerful, user-friendly experience.

As I read through my colleague Manuel Vonau's impressions of the Fairphone 5, I couldn't help but find myself won over by it for the very first time. The design — though a little dated from the front — looks great; I love that translucent backplate. The specs are decidedly mid-range, but not in a way where it would prevent you from accomplishing most tasks without breaking a sweat. And, oh yeah, did I mention it's user-repairable? Grab a screwdriver and you're good to go. Fairphone is even attempting to support it for up to ten years, which blows every other company out of the water — even Apple.

Of course, not everyone is going to be interested in this sort of phone. It's overpriced compared to similarly spec'd competition, it's not IP67-certified — though IP55 is nothing to bat an eye at — and it's a little chunky at nearly 10mm thick. It's also unlikely to match the camera quality you'd get with something like the Pixel 7 Pro or Galaxy S23 Ultimate, though that's largely to be expected.

As the Phones Editor at Android Police, I bounce around more smartphones than I know what to do with. (Just this week, I've been unable to decide whether I want to use the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the Galaxy S23 Ultra as my daily driver leading up to the Pixel 8 event in October.) But I'm also growing aware of the need for our devices to last longer. I'd like to see my laptop, my tablet, my television last for the better part of a decade — why can't my smartphone do the same?

So, I'm curious. As the EU looks to make smartphones more repairable on the whole, does something like the Fairphone 5 interest you? Or are you always going to want to take it to an expert whenever something inevitably goes wrong?