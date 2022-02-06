Or do you have a serious case of buyer's remorse?

It's no secret that Google's latest smartphones have had a rough first few months — even by the standard of Pixel phones. From sluggish fingerprint sensors and refresh rate issues to delayed updates and reduced cell reception, keeping track of the problems at hand might seem like a full-time job. But the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also some of the best-selling devices ever launched by Google, which begs the question: did these early bugs even matter at all?

The AP crew has raved about the Pixel 6 in both sizes, granting it the title of our 2021 phone of the year. The high-end Pro model offers an experience as premium as its competitors, while the $600 entry-level model continues to be one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals on the market. It seems the average Android user is enjoying the phones as well — Google reported solid growth during its earnings call this week, just a few months after these models hit store shelves.

Yet, those months have been filled with reports of bug after bug, issue after issue. We've kept track of many of these software glitches, from niche accessories being rendered non-functional to a patch so buggy, Google pulled it before the end of the year. We've also seen most of its monthly patches delayed, with this week's February set to be the first to arrive on time with the other Pixels.

Granted, Google is in a growing period right now, having switched to its own Tensor chipset to power the Pixel 6. Reports suggest that many of the problems afflicting owners arrived as the company adjusted to using non-Qualcomm hardware. Still, if you dropped hundreds of dollars on a smartphone only to feel like a beta tester, it's easy to understand why an overall sense of frustration might arise.

So, we're turning this matter over to the readers. If you've picked up one of Google's latest smartphones over the last few months, are you happy with the overall experience? Or has it left you dreaming of a Galaxy S22? Whatever the case, sound off below.

Are you happy with your Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Yes, I'm happy with the Pixel 6 series. 50%, 442 votes I'm mostly satisfied, aside from a few problems. 29%, 260 votes I'm neither happy nor unhappy with the phone. 5%, 46 votes I'm mostly disappointed, though I like a few things about it. 9%, 81 votes No, I'm unhappy with my Pixel 6 experience. 7%, 61 votes Total Votes: 890 Vote View results

