It's no secret that Google's annual hardware refreshes tend to leak well in advance. You might not remember it, but our first glimpse of this year's Pixel 8a actually came before the Pixel 8 series even launched last year. Throughout 2024, we've learned practically all there is to know about the Pixel 9 trio — or even quartet, if the Pixel Fold 2 ends up going through a name change. In fact, it seems like the only thing we didn't know before this week was Google's plan to move its annual October event up into mid-August.

If you missed this week's big announcement, we are now less than two months away from new phones, watches, and more from Google. We've even seen our first official tease for the Pixel 9 Pro, showing off its rumored camera bar redesign that seems to promise the biggest design shake up since the Pixel 6. It's making an already busy summer for hardware — from this week's Razr announcement to the forthcoming Galaxy Unpacked — that much busier.

But now, so unexpectedly close to another round of Google hardware, it's time to find out whether AP readers are actually excited for this event. With four phones, two watches, and maybe even a Pixel Buds Pro successor rumored to show up in Mountain View come August, it's a little too complicated of a lineup to ask which gadget you're looking forward to the most. Instead, I'm curious if readers are excited for the event as a whole, especially with our current round of rumors.

For those out of the loop, it sounds like Google intends to launch four Pixel 9 units: a regular model serving as successor to the Pixel 8, a Pixel 9 Pro with a smaller display than usual, a Pixel 9 Pro XL filling the usual Pro spot, and a Pixel Fold 2 that may or may not be called Pixel 9 Pro Fold, officially merging Google's smartphone lineups after just one year. Throw in a Pixel Watch 3 and (finally!) Pixel Watch 3 XL, and you're really cooking with gas.

Personally, I'm excited for one big (or, really, small) reason: that little Pixel 9 Pro. I've been using the Pixel 8 (and, more recently, Pixel 8a) as my daily driver any time I'm not reviewing a phone since last fall, primarily because I think it's the perfect size. Combine that form factor with a better camera lineup and a matte glass finish and it might just be the perfect smartphone for me.

But what about you? Are you excited for some new hardware, or have you been burnt by years of problematic Pixel premieres? Whether you're feeling good about Google's upcoming lineup or you're still feeling frustrated over an odd I/O keynote, let us know in the poll below. Bonus question for commenters — which gadgets, if any, are you looking forward to the most?