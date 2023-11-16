Video conferencing has come a long way since it was first theorized by Bell Labs in 1870. Today, when budget-friendly, video-ready smartphones are readily available, video conferencing has completed its 150-year journey from sci-fi theory to daily reality. Video conferencing is no longer a conversational convenience. It's a suite of collaborative tools that connects professionals across the globe. And Webex, a Cisco-owned company, is at the forefront of professional video conferencing.

In this article, we focus on how to use Webex's screen sharing function on any device so that you can better leverage this essential collaboration tool.

What is Webex?

Webex is a video conferencing and collaboration software that 95% of Fortune 500 companies use. Unlike Google Meet and Zoom, Webex doesn't target casual users. It built a reputation as a robust, fit-for-purpose solution for established, large-scale businesses.

A simple guide to Webex screen sharing

All screenshots are taken from the free version of Webex.

Webex's conferencing platform is fairly intuitive. If you like to learn the basics and figure out the details, here's a quick guide for full screen sharing on any device.

When in a Webex meeting, click or tap Share in the control bar at the bottom of your screen. On the mobile app, a menu opens. Tap the Share content or camera option. Close You'll see the Webex screen share options. On the mobile or tablet app, tap Share Screen to share your screen. The Webex app is minimized, and you're taken to your device's home screen. Close On the browser or desktop app, double click the Screen icon or click Share to share your full screen. Click or tap Stop Sharing on the floating bar on any device to end screen sharing.

The above steps let you share your full screen on any device. That means all participants can see everything you can on your device, including personal notifications and your grocery shopping list. Fully sharing a device's display is generally not the best option for professionals. However, if you do a full screen share, close all irrelevant windows and turn off personal notifications.

Advanced Webex screen sharing options on mobile or tablet

Webex is used by some of the largest organizations. It offers some of the more advanced screen sharing options available. Any Webex user can take control of a meeting and use advanced features to share documents or applications and to present their ideas.

This guide is based on the Android version of the Webex app. However, the experience is similar on iOS.

Sharing a photo

Go to the screen share options when attending a Webex meeting (as described in the previous section). Tap the Photo option. If this is your first time sharing a photo, tap Allow to grant Webex access to your photos and videos. Close Your device's file explorer opens. Find the photo you want to share and tap it to start sharing. There isn't a warning message. As soon as you tap an image, it's visible to all participants. The photo is shared. Close

Sharing a file

When you share a file during a meeting, you upload it to the Webex app file viewer. Rather than share your entire screen, you only share the relevant file. Depending on your license type, participants can navigate the document independently.

The maximum file size for sharing is 100MB or 50 pages.

Go to the screen share options when attending a Webex meeting (as described in the previous section). Tap the File option. If this is your first time sharing a file, tap Allow to grant Webex access to your photos and videos. Close Your device's file explorer opens. Find the file you want to share and tap it to share it. There isn't a warning message. When you tap a file, it is shared with all participants. Close

Annotating your screen share

You can activate annotations when sharing your screen. The steps below are taken from a full screen share rather than an individual file or window. You can't annotate files when sharing in Webex, but you can annotate if you share a PDF, Photo, or Google Drive file.

Follow the steps in the "A simple guide to Webex screen sharing" section to share your full screen. Tap Start annotation on the floating menu. Close Select an annotation tool in the annotation control bar and markup your screen. Starter, Business, and Enterprise licenses have additional options. Tap Leave annotation to return to standard screen sharing. Close

Sharing your camera

Navigate to the screen sharing menu (step 1 in the "A simple guide to Webex screen sharing" section above). Webex shows a preview of your camera feed. You can share a standard or magnified view. Tap Share. Close You're now sharing your camera. Tap Stop Sharing to end. Close

Advanced Webex screen sharing options for desktop

The desktop application is nearly identical to the mobile app in functionality. However, the process is a little different. If you use Webex on the desktop, the steps below show you how to share individual apps, windows, and files.

Share specific windows or applications

Click Share while in a meeting to navigate to the Share content window. All available windows and apps display under the Screen or application tab. Double click the application you want to share. You can share multiple applications by holding the Shift key and clicking each application you want to share. Visibility is limited to only relevant applications rather than your whole screen.

Share a file

Click Share while in a meeting to navigate to the Share content window. Navigate to the File tab. Double click Upload and open a file. Select the file you want to share. This file is uploaded and visible to all participants.

Annotating your desktop screen share

While sharing your screen, a Control bar appears at the top of your screen, which is only visible to you. Click the three dots. Click the Annotate option (or press Shift + Alt + Z). This brings up the annotation toolbar. Select a tool and use your mouse to annotate your screen share. Click the X at the bottom of the toolbar to stop annotating.

Collaborate better with Webex screen sharing

Video conferencing is indispensable to any business that recognizes the power of a remote or hybrid workforce. Screen sharing makes this vital business tool even more powerful. Getting confident with screen sharing in Webex is a great way of getting more out of meetings. If you need to build your screen sharing confidence, try it out in a Webex test meeting.