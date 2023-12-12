Sometimes, participants in a video meeting accidentally or knowingly cause a disturbance. Other times, several participants speak simultaneously, throwing off the meeting's flow. Video conferencing tools like Webex allow you to mute someone with ease.

Whether you use a smartphone or a desktop computer like a Mac or a cheap Chromebook, you can mute meeting participants on Webex. Next time your video meeting is interrupted by a mischievous or uninformed participant, use the methods described in this guide to mute them on Webex.

Steps to mute someone on Webex

Webex is a feature-rich video calling service that allows users to mute meeting attendees all at once and individually. The first option is great for occasions when you give a presentation and don't want distractions. The second method works well for muting someone specific.

The steps to mute someone on Webex depend on whether you use a desktop or mobile device. We mention the steps for both platforms, so you can mute someone on Webex irrespective of the device you use.

How to mute someone on Webex on a desktop

Webex offers apps for all popular desktop operating systems and a web app that allows you to use Webex on any unsupported platforms. The user interface of the Webex app is similar across all platforms. So, whether you own a Windows PC, a Mac, or a Chromebook, you can use these steps to mute someone on Webex.

Launch the Webex app and start a meeting. Hover over the card of the person you want to mute and click the microphone icon to mute them. Alternatively, click the open participants panel button to see a list of meeting participants. Hover over the name of the participant you want to mute and click the microphone icon to mute them. To mute everyone other than yourself, click the Mute all button. If you don't want the attendees to unmute themselves, uncheck the box next to the setting. Then, click the Mute all button to mute everyone.

How to mute someone on Webex on Android or iPhone

If you use an Android or iPhone to host Webex meetings, use the steps below to mute anyone. We use an iPhone to demonstrate these steps, but it works the same if you use an Android smartphone.

When hosting a Webex meeting on a mobile device, tap the participant panel icon in the upper-right corner of the app's window. To mute an attendee, tap the microphone next to their name. Close To mute everyone in the call, tap the Mute Control button and choose the Mute All option. Close The app presents two options. Tap the Allow and Mute All option to allow attendees to unmute themselves when they want. If you want to retain control and don't want participants to unmute themselves, choose the Don't Allow and Mute All option. Close

How to automatically mute participants on Webex

To automatically mute meeting attendees, open the participant panel and click the three-dot menu. Then, select the Mute on entry checkbox. Webex automatically mutes anyone who joins the meeting.

On an Android or iPhone, tap the participant panel button and open the three-dot menu. Then, tap Mute on Entry to mute people.

Frequently asked questions

Q. Can anyone mute a participant on Webex?

In a classic Webex meeting associated with a space, anyone can mute participants on Webex. When they do that, everyone except themselves and the meeting presenters are muted. In a Webex scheduled or Personal Room meeting, only the meeting host and co-hosts can mute someone on Webex.

Q. How to know when a participant is mute on Webex?

When you mute someone on Webex, their microphone icon turns from green to red. When you see a red microphone icon against an attendee's name, they are on mute.

Q. Does Webex notify meeting attendees when you mute someone?

Yes, when you mute someone on Webex, the app notifies them.

Q. Can I mute myself on Webex?

Yes, tap the Mute button to mute yourself on a call. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + M on Windows or Cmd + Shift + M on macOS to mute and unmute yourself.

Q. Why am I not able to unmute myself on Webex?

If you cannot unmute yourself on Webex, the meeting host denied participants the ability to mute themselves. You must request your meeting host to unmute you.

Learn how to mute someone on Webex to ensure a distraction-free meeting

That's how you mute anyone and everyone on Webex video calls and take control of your meetings. Before you go, read our guide on changing the Webex background during calls to be more presentable during meetings.