With many businesses operating with global workforces and flexible employment models, nothing is more important than a stable and reliable communication app or platform. Platforms like Cisco's Webex address this need. Webex makes it possible for employees to collaborate effectively across time zones through e-meetings.

While the platform makes it easy to schedule and join meetings, there are times when you need to cancel a meeting due to unforeseen circumstances. Below, we explore how you can cancel Webex meetings on your favorite Chromebook or PC as well as a smartphone.

Webex: An introduction

Cisco Webex is a collaboration and communication tool that allows video conferencing, file sharing, and messaging, among other things. The tool has built-in security features and a user-friendly interface. It can also automatically share real-time meeting notes. These features make it a go-to choice for everyone, from businesses to schools to freelancers.

How to cancel a Webex meeting on your PC

Whether you scheduled a meeting at a time that doesn't work for you or your attendees or the meeting is no longer needed, Webex makes it easy to cancel your meetings and notify the attendees. Here's what you'll do to cancel a Webex meeting on your PC:

Navigate to the Webex sign-in page and enter your login credentials. Click the calendar icon on the left menu. You'll see scheduled meetings for the week populated on your screen. When you locate the meeting you want to cancel, click its title. You can see all the details about the meeting. On this page, click the trash icon on the right of the meeting title. Confirm the cancellation by selecting Yes when the pop-up box opens.

When you cancel a meeting, all attendees who received an invitation from you typically receive a notification about the cancellation. The event is also removed from their calendars, freeing up their schedules.

How to cancel a Webex meeting on your Android smartphone

Webex allows users the flexibility of scheduling or joining meetings through their PCs or smartphones. If you need to cancel a meeting you scheduled while you're on the go, you can do this through your Android device. Here are the steps you'll follow to cancel a Webex meeting using your Android device:

Download the Webex Meetings app through the Google Play Store. If your device doesn't include Google apps, download the Google Play Store. Open the Webex app and enter your login credentials to sign in. Select the Meetings icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. You'll see your scheduled meetings for the day. If the meeting you want to cancel is on a different day, tap the month and year displayed above your meetings for the day. Select the date of the meeting from the calendar. Close After the meetings come up, select the one you want to cancel. Tap the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner of the screen and select Delete. Close In the pop-up box that appears, select Delete again to confirm your decision.

After you delete the meeting on your app, the attendees are notified.

How to cancel a Webex meeting on an iPhone

Canceling a scheduled Webex meeting using your iPhone is straightforward. Here are the steps you'll follow to cancel your meeting and notify the attendees:

Download the Webex Meetings app through the App Store. When the app is installed on your Apple device, enter your login credentials and sign in. After you log in, select the Meetings icon. Select the meeting you want to cancel. On the following page, click the trash icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Close You'll see a confirmation box pop up. Select Delete. Close

Your Webex meeting is deleted after you do this. Any subsequent follow-up meetings remain on your calendar, as well as the calendars of the attendees.

How to reschedule a Webex meeting

If you accidentally scheduled the Webex meeting for the wrong date or time, you can reschedule it without deleting it. Here's what you'll do:

Navigate to the Webex sign-in page and log in with your credentials. After you're logged in, click the calendar icon on the left menu. Select the meeting you want to reschedule. Click the edit icon located beside the name of the meeting.

You can now change the date or time, add more invitees, remove all attendees, add a meeting agenda, and more. You can also reschedule meetings through your smartphone.

How to delete a Webex meeting you didn't schedule

If you didn't schedule a meeting, you can't delete it using Webex's online platform or the Android or iPhone app. However, you can decline your attendance via Webex or your email's RSVP function. This communicates to the host that you won't be attending the meeting and it keeps the event from appearing on your calendar.

Solving meeting deletion challenges on Webex

Webex has become an important communication tool for professionals and students. Thanks to its versatility, you can join or cancel any meetings you scheduled through your PC or smartphone with ease. If you run into issues when deleting a meeting on Webex, explore Webex's community forums for help or reach out to a support executive through the website.