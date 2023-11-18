You can use Webex on most devices, whether a low budget Chromebook, a Windows PC, or an Android phone, thanks to its multi-platform support. While some features are absent on specific platforms, adding cohosts to meetings is not one of them.

Whether you're running late or can't attend an event, assign cohosts to start and manage meetings or webinars in your place. We show you how to make team members and guest attendees cohosts on Webex.

How to make someone a cohost during your meeting or webinar

You can make attendees (including guests) cohosts in a meeting that has started. However, the option is unavailable for attendees joining the meeting from unsupported applications.

Add a cohost on the Webex mobile app

While the meeting is ongoing:

Tap the Participants icon. This shows the list of meeting attendees. Tap the name of the person you want to make a cohost. A box with several options appears. Select Make Cohost. Tap OK to confirm.

Add a cohost on the Webex desktop or web app

On your computer:

Click the Participants icon during the meeting to display the participants list. Right click the name of the person to be made a cohost. A pop-up box appears. Click Make Cohost. Click OK to confirm. Source: Webex.com

Whether it's from a phone or PC, the person is notified that they're a meeting cohost. To unassign someone from the role, choose their name from the Participants list and select Remove Cohost.

How to make someone a cohost while scheduling a meeting

You can choose cohosts while scheduling your meeting, provided the attendees to be selected are licensed to host meetings on your Webex site. Here's how it works.

To choose someone without a license, wait until the meeting starts before making them cohosts by following the steps in the previous section.

Launch the Webex desktop or web app and sign in to your account. Go to the Meetings tab from the left sidebar. Click Schedule a meeting. The meeting schedule page opens. Source: Webex.com Enter the relevant meeting information, like the topic and start date. Add people to the Invitees field in the upper-right corner using their names or emails. Separate each name with a comma or semicolon. Click the Enter button to add the attendees. Right click a newly added attendee and click Make this attendee a cohost. This option may be unavailable. Alternatively, go to Advanced options. This brings up several options: Let me choose cohosts for this meeting. The first person to join the meeting who has a host account on this site or the first authenticated Cisco video device in this organization to join becomes a cohost. All attendees who have host accounts on this site and all authenticated Cisco video devices in this organization become cohosts when they join the meeting. Click Start to begin the meeting immediately or Schedule if the meeting is set for a later time. Source: Webex.com

How to make someone a cohost while scheduling a webinar

A webinar plan allows you to select cohosts while scheduling a webinar. Like meetings, you can only choose attendees with webinar host licenses. Follow these steps:

Sign in to your Webex account. Navigate to the Webinar tab and click the Schedule a webinar button. Enter the relevant webinar information, like the topic, webinar password, and date. Add panelists in the appropriate field, separated by commas or semicolons, and press Enter. Hover over an attendee's name and click Make this panelist a cohost to assign cohosts. Alternatively, wait until the webinar starts, right click an attendee's name, and navigate to Change Role > Make Cohost. Click the Schedule button. Source: Utelecon

How to make someone a cohost in your Personal Room meetings

You can assign cohosts for your Personal Room meetings from the settings page. Here's how:

Sign in to your account and go to Settings from the right sidebar. Go to the My Personal Room dashboard. Source: Webex.com Click the checkbox next to Allow cohosts for my Personal Room meetings under the Cohosts section. The following options appear: Let me choose cohosts for my Personal Room meetings. Enter the email of each attendee you want to make a cohost. The first person to join the meeting who has a host account on this site or the first authenticated Cisco video device in this organization to join my Personal Room becomes a cohost. All attendees who have host accounts on this site and all authenticated Cisco video devices in this organization become cohosts when they join my Personal Room meetings. Click Save.

How to add a cohost to an existing meeting or webinar

When you schedule a meeting or webinar, you can add cohosts before the event starts. Follow these steps:

Sign in to your Webex account. Go to the Meetings or Webinars tab to see your scheduled meetings or webinars, respectively. Select the meeting or webinar to which you want to add cohosts. Find the name you want to assign under Who is Invited for meetings or Panelists for webinars. Click the ellipses (...) next to their name. Click Assign cohost.

Maximize Webex's cohosting capabilities

Webex's cohosting feature is a powerful tool for enhancing collaboration and productivity in meetings and webinars. By granting designated participants cohost privileges, you can efficiently manage sessions, engage attendees, streamline various administrative tasks, and more. If you're new to the video conferencing software, see our guide on changing your name in Webex.