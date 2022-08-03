Astronomy nerds have been overjoyed by the James Webb Space Telescope’s imagery. It has shown us the sights from our vast universe we never knew existed with impeccable detail and clarity. Us mortals can merely gawk in amazement at the images, and what better way to do that than set the Telescope’s latest capture — the Cartwheel Galaxy — as your smartphone or desktop wallpaper?

NASA reports the telescope has sent home stunning visuals of a large ring-shaped galaxy approximately 500 million light years away in the Sculptor constellation. It photographed the Cartwheel Galaxy using the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and the primary imager called the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). The cameras capture different wavelengths of light, so their images are colored differently. However, stacking the results creates a vibrant illustration with mesmerizing colors.

These images are not full-resolution. Please download the uncompressed wallpapers from the link below.

The Space Telescope Science Institute has graciously provided all these images in full resolution on the telescope’s own website. You can download the 4Kx4K resolution images in TIF and PNG format, so you aren’t losing image quality. Be warned, the resolution of these images can translate into pretty large file sizes, to the order of tens of megabytes. One advantage of high-resolution images is that you can crop and resize them as you like before setting them as wallpapers. Cropping and resizing do reduce the file size, though, so if you want to retain the original for different crops and edits, make sure you edit a copy of the image and not the downloaded file itself.

You can get either the NIRCam-only image or the MIRI-only image, or a composite of the two. You can also browse the catalog of the Space Telescope’s images and download other jaw-dropping shots to use as your wallpaper. More often than not, the resolutions are high enough for use on desktops too.