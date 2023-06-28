Following up on the announcement of multi-send for Gmail in July 2022, the Google-run email client announced the addition of mail merge tags a few months later to simplify the process of sending mass emails with individual parameters like @firstname, @lastname, @email, and @fullname. Earlier this month, Google showcased a bunch of new features coming to its suite of apps, including the exciting new Sheets integration with Gmail's mail merge. The feature is going live now, allowing users to pull vast amounts of data directly from a spreadsheet.

Google says you can use a spreadsheet containing a maximum of 1,500 recipients, with the ability to pick any data column as the mail merge tag. The mail merge tags appear as you start typing @ on the screen. However, the only caveat here is that this newly announced integration is limited to Gmail on the web, at least for the time being.

This update also means multi-send will be fully absorbed by mail merge on Gmail, while the mail merge icon is being relocated to the top right corner from its existing position within the bottom toolbar. Each email sent through mail merge will also feature an unsubscribe link, similar to multi-send emails. When a user unsubscribes from the mailer, their name will no longer pop up while sending future emails with merge tags, Google clarified.

You can add a Sheets file by tapping the mail merge icon on Gmail and clicking Add from a spreadsheet. For the feature to work as advertised, Google says the sheet must have at least one column containing the recipients' email addresses and another column with their names. Additionally, the Cc and Bcc options are reportedly disabled when data is pulled from a spreadsheet. Google also notes that data like names and email addresses need to be on the first tab of the spreadsheet for it to be automatically populated via mail merge.

If you've ever managed a newsletter or any subscriber-oriented content that needs to be delivered via email periodically, you'll know that some form of automation is essential to streamline the process. While there are third-party services that can get this done, Gmail's solution makes it more readily available to people who are already accustomed to pulling data from Sheets.

As for availability, Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, and Education Plus subscribers will have mail merge limited to recipients within the organization by default. Meanwhile, those on Business Standard and Business Plus plans will find mail merge enabled by default for external recipients. This new Sheets integration should appear for eligible users over the next couple of weeks.