Key Takeaways The Wear OS 5 update is causing problems for Pixel Watch 1/2 users.

The update, which left multiple Pixel Watches bricked, has reportedly been pulled.

It is currently unknown when the rollout will resume. Those interested can still manually update via factory images.

Google's Wear OS 5, despite being announced at Google I/O back in May, has been sluggish in its rollout.

After being available only on the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Watch Ultra, the latest OS eventually made its way to the Pixel Watch 3 upon release, and subsequently to the first-gen Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 earlier this week. The update, however, doesn't come without challenges.

Users excited to try out new Wear OS 5 features on their Pixel Watch, including improved camera controls, a new app drawer, updated Pixel Recorder functionality, and more, were quick to find out that the update left their wearable bricked. This wasn't a widespread issue, but it affected enough users to warrant investigation. We were able to update our wearables just fine, but the bug did force multiple users to boot their bricked Pixel Watch in fastboot mode to reset and re-pair.

While the root cause of the soft-brick issue, Google likely knows that the update is adversely affecting some users. The tech giant is yet to officially address the bug, but it sure is preventing more users from bricking their wearables.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant has seemingly halted the rollout of Wear OS 5.

It's a waiting game for now

Pixel Watch owners who did not upgrade to Wear OS 5 during its initial availability are now reporting being unable to update their wearables. Going to Settings → System → System updates does not surface Wear OS 5 like it did during the update's initial availability. This is likely a deliberate move from Google to mend the issue.

It is currently unknown when the rollout will resume. However, those looking to get their hands on Wear OS 5 can still take the manual route via factory images — proceed with caution though. We'll have a separate post up when the rollout resumes.