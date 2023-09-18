Table of contents

Smartwatches and wearables have come a long way in recent years. Did you know next year will be the tenth anniversary of the first Android Wear smartwatches? We love wearable tech at Android Police, and we’re spending this week celebrating everything about the tech that you can wear on your wrist. Wearables Week is when we’ll be writing lots about smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart rings, fitness apps, and a variety of other tech you can use to monitor your health and body.

Expect to see features, editorials, how-to guides, buyer’s guides, and more all about wearable technology until Sunday, September 24. Throughout the week, we’ll be collating all of our coverage here below, so you can find it all in one easy-to-read place.