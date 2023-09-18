Quick Links
Smartwatches and wearables have come a long way in recent years. Did you know next year will be the tenth anniversary of the first Android Wear smartwatches? We love wearable tech at Android Police, and we’re spending this week celebrating everything about the tech that you can wear on your wrist. Wearables Week is when we’ll be writing lots about smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart rings, fitness apps, and a variety of other tech you can use to monitor your health and body.
Expect to see features, editorials, how-to guides, buyer’s guides, and more all about wearable technology until Sunday, September 24. Throughout the week, we’ll be collating all of our coverage here below, so you can find it all in one easy-to-read place.
-
Best Samsung watches, Pixel Watch and Peloton integration
-
Best Samsung watch 2023: Which Galaxy wearable is right for you?
Find out which is the right Samsung Galaxy smartwatch for you, from features to design. We've got five picks to choose from among the best smartwatches you can use with an Android phone.Best Samsung watch 2023: Which Galaxy wearable is right for you?
-
How to pair your Wear OS watch with a Peloton
If you own a Wear OS 3 or newer smartwatch, you can pair it with your Peloton bike at home to get improved functionality in your fitness apps.How to pair your Samsung Galaxy Watch with a Peloton
-
How to pair your Google Pixel Watch with your phone
Pairing up your shiny new Google Pixel Watch with your Android takes seconds. Here's how you can do it, and how you can connect your Fitbit account to it too.How to pair your Google Pixel Watch with your phone
-