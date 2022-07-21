Back in May, YouTube Music for Wear OS got some long-overdue attention, picking up a bunch of new functionality. With access to scores of songs, playlists, and podcasts right on your wrist (as long as you have a data connection to stream the content), the app actually makes a lot of sense — it's not like you need a ton of screen real estate for all that. But what about regular YouTube on smartwatches? Is anyone asking for that? How would it even work? We're facing a lot of unexpected questions like that today, after Google published a picture showing YouTube among a list of Wear OS apps.

Google recently rebranded Google Pay to Google Wallet across Android devices, including wearables, in markets around the globe. The company’s Wear OS help page detailing that change includes a few screenshots which perhaps gave away more than they were intended to. Although Google Wallet is front and center on the app list, YouTube is also there, poking out at the bottom

On one hand, we suppose it is possible that we could see the eventual release of a YouTube app on Wear OS. Then again, this could just as easily be part of some UI mock-up that pulls from a list of popular Google apps, without taking enough care to consider which actually have Wear OS counterparts.

Sure, a smartwatch screen certainly seems way too small and inconvenient for watching videos, but we supposed there are always niche cases where it might seem like a good idea. Even as we wonder if this app is even real or not, Redditors are speculating how YouTube on your wrist could be a boon for dog-walkers, or might be a great wrist-borne Chromecast controller.

Google has not said anything about possible plans to make the video streaming app available on your wrist, and we probably aren’t ready for that shocker just yet. If you want YouTube on your Wear OS smartwatch right away, you're going to have to roll the dice with a third-party app.

Thanks: Mishaal