Key Takeaways Google Messages may soon support standalone RCS on Wear OS for an improved messaging experience.

Wear OS currently needs phone connectivity for RCS support, hindering functionality.

Google's addition of standalone RCS may enhance emergency communication on smartwatches.

Having a watch with cellular connectivity on your wrist can be a reassurance in sticky situations when your phone runs out of charge. However, missing features and critical functionality can dampen the experience. In Google's Messages app for Wear OS, the lack of support for RCS messaging is immediately apparent when your phone is disconnected, even though SMS messaging is among the fundamental modes of communication. That might soon be a worry of the past.

RCS on Google Messages is a great way to supercharge the SMS experience you're familiar with. You'll benefit from features such as typing indicators, read receipts, rich text formatting options, media sharing support, encryption, and interoperability across platforms and apps. In fact, RCS support for Android is more important now that Apple has started supporting the standard with iOS 18.

However, Google's flagship messaging app for Wear OS doesn't handle RCS unless your phone is connected and synced with your wearable, even if the latter has cellular connectivity. That's because RCS messages are routed through your phone and the watch cannot independently connect to the servers. Now, Google app researcher @AssembleDebug on X told Android Authority of new code added to the Messages app, which hints at standalone RCS support for wearables.

Better connectivity precedes a better user experience

bugle.enable_wear_standalone_rcs bugle.enable_wear_standalone_rcs_settings Bugle.enable_wear_standalone_voice_message

The Google Messages beta version v20240926 contains code flags for enabling RCS messaging and the corresponding settings, because the codename bugle reportedly corresponds to Google Messages. One of the flags evidently corresponds to voice messages as well. These flags don't reveal much about how the app will work once the feature rolls out, but we suspect users won't need to rely on a smartphone-watch connection, making the wearable truly standalone for messaging.

Many users may not prefer interacting with text on the smaller screen, but you might just thank Google for this nifty addition in an emergency someday. For now, we aren't sure when standalone RCS can be expected.