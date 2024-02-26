Summary Google Wallet on Wear OS now supports loyalty cards, boarding passes, event tickets, and more for convenient mobile transactions.

Wear OS users can now access transit directions on Google Maps, allowing them to navigate public transport directly from their smartwatch.

Enhanced integration of Google Wallet and Google Maps on Wear OS will soon be available through app updates or server-side pushes.

Despite Google's renewed focus on Wear OS, there's a functionality difference between many of its mobile and companion smartwatch apps. For example, you can use the Google Wallet app on your Android smartwatch to make contactless payments and show government-issued ID cards. However, support for boarding passes and event tickets was missing. Amid a barrage of Android-related updates at MWC 2024, Google announced two major Wear OS improvements, including one that fixes this annoying Google Wallet limitation.

Related Google and Samsung reportedly streamlining future Wear OS updates on annual cycle Wear OS 5 would be based on Android 14 with Wear OS 6 using Android 15

The Google Wallet app for Wear OS is gaining support for loyalty cards, boarding passes, event tickets, and more. So, the next time you are at the airport or entering your gym, you can use the Wallet app on your Android smartwatch to show the relevant QR code of the pass instead of whipping your phone out.

Close

This feature started popping up for some Wallet users running a Wear OS 3.5 smartwatch in January 2024. You should receive a notification from the Google Wallet's Wear OS app once support for passes is available on your watch. After the setup, the app will automatically notify you of your upcoming flight and events. Tapping on it will bring up the QR code for scanning. You can also select which passes to show or hide based on your preference.

It is already possible to use Google Maps on your Wear OS watch to mirror navigation directions. However, support for buses and other public transport was missing. This is changing now, with the Google Maps app for Wear OS gaining support for transit directions.

Close

So you can get all the information about the bus, train, or ferry you need to catch right on your wrist. You can view the departure or arrival times and get navigation directions to the bus stop or ferry you need to catch, all without taking your phone out of your pocket.

The deeper Google Wallet and Google Maps integration in Wear OS should reach the best Android smartwatches in the coming days. These features will presumably roll out via app updates or a server-side push from Google.