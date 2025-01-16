Summary Tap-to-ride transit functionality might be coming to Wear OS. Users will be able to simply tap their unlocked smartwatch on transit readers, eliminating the need to open the Google Wallet app.

This functionality is based on code found in Google Play Services beta v25.02.32, suggesting that the feature is in the works, but we're uncertain when it will land.

Users will likely be able to designate a default transit pass within Google Wallet on Wear OS.

Access to Google Wallet on our Android phones and wearables is a major boon. Not only does the tech allow you to always have access to payment methods and cards, even when you've forgotten your wallet at home, it also acts as a digital repository for tickets, passes, IDs, car and hotel keys, loyalty cards, and more.

However, technological advancements don't necessarily always equate to speed. Let's take transit passes, for example. In Google Wallet's current implementation on Wear OS, a user needs to: manually navigate to the Wallet app → locate the relevant transit pass → tap/present your watch on the pass reader. This workflow, more often than not, takes more time than whipping out a physical transit pass and tapping it on the reader, despite being the more convenient option.

Google likely knows that, and it might be planning a significant improvement that combines the convenience benefits of a digital wallet with the instantaneous access of a physical card.

As highlighted by Android Authority after digging into the new Google Play Services version 25.02.32 beta, Google might be working on giving Wear OS "tap to ride" functionality for transit passes — similar to the feature's implementation on Android phones, albeit with your wearable unlocked.

'Ride without opening Wallet'

<string name="pay_wallet_wearable_transit_settings_description">When your watch is unlocked, you can tap to ride without opening Wallet</string> <string name="pay_wallet_wearable_transit_settings_title">Ride without opening Wallet</string>

There are no ifs or buts here — code strings in the latest beta explicitly mention that Google is heads down on functionality that would allow NFC-enabled Wear OS wearable users to simply "tap to ride without opening Wallet."

It is very likely that users will be able to set a default transit pass (in case they have multiple), similar to the workflow that allows users to set a default credit or debit card for tap to pay payments, alongside having the option to manually swap between transit cards if need be. We're uncertain when this feature will officially launch — regardless, it should be a welcome upgrade for Wear OS commuters.